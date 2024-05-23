Wilton Resources Completes $500K Financing

Wilton Resources (TSE:WIL) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $500,000 through the sale of units at $0.60 each for corporate purposes and potential oil and gas property acquisitions. Buyers received common shares and warrants, with a four-month hold period and an option to purchase additional shares at $0.70. The transaction included a finder’s fee paid in cash and warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.

