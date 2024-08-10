WILSONS Upgrades Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.66% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tyro Payments is $1.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.10 to a high of $1.68. The average price target represents an increase of 22.66% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tyro Payments is 471MM, a decrease of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyro Payments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYR is 0.02%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.04% to 25,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,591K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 13.53% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 3,102K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,811K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 24.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,594K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,569K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYR by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.