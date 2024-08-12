WILSONS Upgrades PolyNovo (CALZF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for PolyNovo (OTCPK:CALZF) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.86% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for PolyNovo is $1.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.37 to a high of $1.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PolyNovo is 95MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyNovo. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALZF is 0.01%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 29,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,402K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,245K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,059K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 24.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,941K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,316K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 12.96% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,133K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 2.23% over the last quarter.

