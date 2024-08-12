WILSONS Upgrades Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for Mayne Pharma Group (OTCPK:MAYNF) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.31% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mayne Pharma Group is $5.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.85 to a high of $5.35. The average price target represents an increase of 54.31% from its latest reported closing price of $3.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mayne Pharma Group is 489MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayne Pharma Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAYNF is 0.01%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 3,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAYNF by 24.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 658K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 388K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAYNF by 26.70% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 361K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAYNF by 40.28% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 290K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

