WILSONS Upgrades Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) from Underweight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.20% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mayne Pharma Group is 4.43. The forecasts range from a low of 3.84 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents an increase of 17.20% from its latest reported closing price of 3.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mayne Pharma Group is 341MM, a decrease of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayne Pharma Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYX is 0.01%, a decrease of 45.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.18% to 4,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,091K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,827K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 47.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 604K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,073K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 516K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1,801.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 44.00% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 377K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,537K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 46.97% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 48.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.