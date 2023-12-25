WILSONS Upgrades Iress (ASX:IRE)

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2023, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for Iress (ASX:IRE) from Underweight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.34% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iress is 8.90. The forecasts range from a low of 7.78 to a high of $11.97. The average price target represents an increase of 11.34% from its latest reported closing price of 7.99.

The projected annual revenue for Iress is 648MM, an increase of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iress. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRE is 0.05%, a decrease of 28.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 17,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,400K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 3.75% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 2,262K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 10.31% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,561K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,481K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 42.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,096K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 51.88% over the last quarter.

