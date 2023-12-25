WILSONS Upgrades EML Payments (ASX:EML)

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2023, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for EML Payments (ASX:EML) from Underweight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.37% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for EML Payments is 1.06. The forecasts range from a low of 0.69 to a high of $1.47. The average price target represents an increase of 32.37% from its latest reported closing price of 0.80.

The projected annual revenue for EML Payments is 269MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in EML Payments. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EML is 0.02%, an increase of 78.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 15,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,254K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,593K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 116.11% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,936K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 53.90% over the last quarter.

IPAY - ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 121.09% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 11.40% over the last quarter.

