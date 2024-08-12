WILSONS Upgrades Bravura Solutions (BVSFF)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, WILSONS upgraded their outlook for Bravura Solutions (OTCPK:BVSFF) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.61% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bravura Solutions is $0.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.43 to a high of $1.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bravura Solutions is 290MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bravura Solutions. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVSFF is 0.01%, an increase of 20.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 19,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,900K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVSFF by 55.54% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,108K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVSFF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,958K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVSFF by 54.11% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,246K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing a decrease of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVSFF by 31.78% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,392K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

