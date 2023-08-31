WILSONS Maintains XERO (ASX:XRO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of XERO (ASX:XRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.24% Downside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for XERO is 116.37. The forecasts range from a low of 64.61 to a high of $137.64. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.24% from its latest reported closing price of 122.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XERO is 1,712MM, an increase of 22.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in XERO. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRO is 0.22%, an increase of 18.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 11,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 13.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 31.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 730K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 11.07% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 614K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 7.35% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 608K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.