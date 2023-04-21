WILSONS Maintains XERO (ASX:XRO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of XERO (ASX:XRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 53K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WGISX - Wasatch International Select Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 5.70% over the last quarter.

CNZLX - Commonwealth Australia holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIIAX - Nationwide International Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.