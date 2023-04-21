WILSONS Maintains Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 346K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 2.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.