WILSONS Maintains Technology One (ASX:TNE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Technology One (ASX:TNE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Technology One is 16.13. The forecasts range from a low of 12.73 to a high of $19.22. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of 15.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Technology One is 422MM, an increase of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

Technology One Maintains 0.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology One. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNE is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 25,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,647K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 2.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,214K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 5.95% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,860K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 52.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 114.50% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 1,645K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 2.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,627K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.