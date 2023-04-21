WILSONS Maintains Technology One (ASX:TNE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Technology One (ASX:TNE) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 59.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 114.61% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 14.66% over the last quarter.

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 18.33% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 66.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 141.43% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 133K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 5.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology One. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNE is 0.21%, an increase of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 24,851K shares.

