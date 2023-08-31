WILSONS Maintains Superloop (ASX:SLC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Superloop (ASX:SLC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.80% Upside

As of August 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superloop is 0.96. The forecasts range from a low of 0.72 to a high of $1.17. The average price target represents an increase of 36.80% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

The projected annual revenue for Superloop is 380MM, an increase of 17.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superloop. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLC is 0.01%, a decrease of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 18,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,047K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,219K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,536K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLC by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,345K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLC by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,328K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

