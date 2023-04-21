News & Insights

WILSONS Maintains SOMNOMED (ASX:SOM) Overweight Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of SOMNOMED (ASX:SOM) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:SOM / SOMNOMED LTD Shares Held by Institutions

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 381K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,190K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF International Small-Cap Fund Class P holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOMNOMED. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOM is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,618K shares.

