WILSONS Maintains SOMNOMED (ASX:SOM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of SOMNOMED (ASX:SOM) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 381K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,190K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF International Small-Cap Fund Class P holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOMNOMED. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOM is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,618K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.