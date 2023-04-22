WILSONS Maintains Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Harvests is $5.71. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $8.48. The average price target represents an increase of 27.51% from its latest reported closing price of $4.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Harvests. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHV is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 9,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,306K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,550K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 931K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 866K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 550K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.