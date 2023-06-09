WILSONS Maintains Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.09% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rural Funds Group is 2.41. The forecasts range from a low of 1.88 to a high of $2.93. The average price target represents an increase of 37.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.76.

The projected annual revenue for Rural Funds Group is 89MM, a decrease of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

Rural Funds Group Maintains 6.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rural Funds Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFF is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 23,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,220K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 7.20% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 3,179K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 17.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,785K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Clarion Global Real Estate Portfolio holds 2,742K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 20.65% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,810K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

