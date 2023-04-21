WILSONS Maintains Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 16.46% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 196K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 10.42% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,648K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 415K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFF by 6.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rural Funds Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFF is 0.09%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 23,940K shares.

