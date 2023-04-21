WILSONS Maintains Ridley Corp (ASX:RIC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Ridley Corp (ASX:RIC) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 136K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ridley Corp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIC is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 12,770K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

