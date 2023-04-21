WILSONS Maintains ReadyTech Holdings (ASX:RDY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of ReadyTech Holdings (ASX:RDY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,991.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ReadyTech Holdings is $62.33. The forecasts range from a low of $44.37 to a high of $76.53. The average price target represents an increase of 1,991.68% from its latest reported closing price of $2.98.

The projected annual revenue for ReadyTech Holdings is $263,844MM, an increase of 291,598.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $256.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 261K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReadyTech Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDY is 0.01%, a decrease of 53.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 378K shares.

