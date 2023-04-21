WILSONS Maintains Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZROX - Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHC by 5.65% over the last quarter.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 254K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHC by 3.55% over the last quarter.

CNZLX - Commonwealth Australia holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramsay Health Care. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHC is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 11,719K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

