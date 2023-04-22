WILSONS Maintains Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Investment Management Group is $10.84. The forecasts range from a low of $8.69 to a high of $12.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.44% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Investment Management Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNI is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.05% to 7,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,247K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 18.31% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,139K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 779K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 31.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 739K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 0.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 620K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 20.04% over the last quarter.

