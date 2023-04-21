WILSONS Maintains OPTHEA (ASX:OPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of OPTHEA (ASX:OPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 515.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OPTHEA is $4.25. The forecasts range from a low of $3.53 to a high of $5.18. The average price target represents an increase of 515.87% from its latest reported closing price of $0.69.

The projected annual revenue for OPTHEA is $0MM, an increase of 49.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 16.65% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 34.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 35.85% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 277.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 78.66% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 27.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPTHEA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPT is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.15% to 13,778K shares.

