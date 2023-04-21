News & Insights

WILSONS Maintains Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Overweight Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 09:56 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:NEU / Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 99K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

IPAC - iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 580K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

