WILSONS Maintains Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,671K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 16.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,131K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 11.63% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF International Small-Cap Fund Class P holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 16.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 17.42% over the last quarter.

JESSX - Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund Class S holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAN by 23.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanosonics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAN is 0.15%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.85% to 35,857K shares.

