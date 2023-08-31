WILSONS Maintains Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mayne Pharma Group is 4.43. The forecasts range from a low of 3.84 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of 4.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mayne Pharma Group is 428MM, an increase of 132.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayne Pharma Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYX is 0.01%, an increase of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 4,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 23.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 658K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 496K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 33.17% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 377K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYX by 28.83% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.