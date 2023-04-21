WILSONS Maintains MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP (ASX:MAQ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP (ASX:MAQ) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAQ by 16.70% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 78.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQ by 49.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAQ is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.46% to 307K shares.

