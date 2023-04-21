WILSONS Maintains Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.26% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lovisa Holdings is $1.53. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 94.26% from its latest reported closing price of $26.65.

The projected annual revenue for Lovisa Holdings is $205MM, a decrease of 63.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 91.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 904.84% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 282K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 33.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 44.61% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 182K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOV by 9.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovisa Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOV is 0.10%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.62% to 4,813K shares.

