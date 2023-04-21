WILSONS Maintains Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 195K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIN by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 209K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumbo Interactive. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JIN is 0.05%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 3,282K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

