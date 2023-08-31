WILSONS Maintains IRESS (ASX:IRE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of IRESS (ASX:IRE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.27% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for IRESS is 11.23. The forecasts range from a low of 9.36 to a high of $14.49. The average price target represents an increase of 72.27% from its latest reported closing price of 6.52.

The projected annual revenue for IRESS is 648MM, an increase of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in IRESS. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRE is 0.07%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.62% to 16,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,410K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 3.58% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 2,276K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 1.33% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,561K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,180K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 1.62% over the last quarter.

