News & Insights

Stocks

WILSONS Maintains ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) Overweight Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 09:59 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:IPD / ImpediMed Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

North Star Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 417K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImpediMed. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPD is 0.00%, a decrease of 65.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 444K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.