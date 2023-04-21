WILSONS Maintains ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Star Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 417K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImpediMed. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPD is 0.00%, a decrease of 65.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 444K shares.

