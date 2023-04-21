WILSONS Maintains HT&E (HT1) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of HT&E (HT1) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 83K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 470K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT1 by 12.57% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in HT&E. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HT1 is 0.01%, a decrease of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 7,767K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.