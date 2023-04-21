WILSONS Maintains GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUD by 15.26% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 872K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in GUD Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUD is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 13,463K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

