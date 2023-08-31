WILSONS Maintains Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flight Centre Travel Group is 23.35. The forecasts range from a low of 16.26 to a high of $29.06. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of 21.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flight Centre Travel Group is 2,727MM, an increase of 19.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flight Centre Travel Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.12%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 15,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 3,510K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,006K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 24.49% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,449K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,258K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 4.51% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.