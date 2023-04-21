WILSONS Maintains EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.16% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT Holdings is $47.56. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 76.16% from its latest reported closing price of $27.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EQT Holdings is $10,848MM, an increase of 9,062.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 175K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 5.70% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 42.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 8.40% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 5.20% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 369K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.