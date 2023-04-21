WILSONS Maintains Elders (ASX:ELD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Elders (ASX:ELD) with a Underweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 20.06% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 22.33% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 38.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 27.92% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 53K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 15.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elders. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELD is 0.10%, a decrease of 26.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.26% to 18,136K shares.

