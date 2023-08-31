WILSONS Maintains CSL (ASX:CSL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of CSL (ASX:CSL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSL is 325.89. The forecasts range from a low of 250.83 to a high of $367.51. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of 271.91.

The projected annual revenue for CSL is 15,367MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.72%, a decrease of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 41,618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,358K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 5.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 5.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,582K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 7.11% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,213K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 16.25% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 7.46% over the last quarter.

