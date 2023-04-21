WILSONS Maintains CSL (ASX:CSL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of CSL (ASX:CSL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSL is $335.75. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of $301.75.

The projected annual revenue for CSL is $7,006MM, a decrease of 40.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $21.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 173K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 30.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 23.11% over the last quarter.

FLAU - Franklin FTSE Australia ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 6.09% over the last quarter.

FCENX - Franklin International Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 64.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 34.12% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 1.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.80%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 43,994K shares.

