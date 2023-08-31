WILSONS Maintains CORE EXPLORATION (ASX:CXO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of CORE EXPLORATION (ASX:CXO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CORE EXPLORATION is 0.72. The forecasts range from a low of 0.41 to a high of $1.00. The average price target represents an increase of 78.83% from its latest reported closing price of 0.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CORE EXPLORATION is 566MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in CORE EXPLORATION. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXO is 0.26%, an increase of 29.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 127,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,891K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 21.22% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 20,720K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,577K shares, representing a decrease of 33.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 18.43% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 19,244K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,840K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,542K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,812K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 4.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,207K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,749K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXO by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.