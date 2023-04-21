WILSONS Maintains Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 433K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKF by 13.80% over the last quarter.

IGRO - iShares International Dividend Growth ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKF by 19.40% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collins Foods. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKF is 0.04%, a decrease of 18.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 7,037K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

