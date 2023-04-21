WILSONS Maintains Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPAC - iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 109.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUV by 28.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 210K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUV is 0.03%, an increase of 38.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 2,381K shares.

