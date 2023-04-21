WILSONS Maintains Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Breville Group (ASX:BRG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.69% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Breville Group is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 40.69% from its latest reported closing price of $20.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQDG - WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 7.35% over the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 524K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 8.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Breville Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRG is 0.11%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 11,602K shares.

