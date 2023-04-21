WILSONS Maintains Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 816.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bravura Solutions is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 816.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.44.

The projected annual revenue for Bravura Solutions is $569MM, an increase of 125.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 317K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 69.68% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 288K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 24.68% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 33.55% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 8,392K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,651K shares, representing a decrease of 74.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 46.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bravura Solutions. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVS is 0.05%, a decrease of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 22,491K shares.

