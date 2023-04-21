WILSONS Maintains Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 48.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBN by 46.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,582K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baby Bunting Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBN is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 5,574K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

