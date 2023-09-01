WILSONS Maintains ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARB Corp is 30.97. The forecasts range from a low of 24.64 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of 33.98.

The projected annual revenue for ARB Corp is 759MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

ARB Corp Maintains 1.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corp. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 10.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.88% to 1,016,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,361K shares representing 218.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,819K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171,440K shares representing 208.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 104.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 112,806K shares representing 137.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 319.56% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 61,033K shares representing 74.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,502K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 29.54% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 51,120K shares representing 62.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 27.38% over the last quarter.

