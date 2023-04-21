WILSONS Maintains ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEHP - Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF holds 398K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 60.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 149.71% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,265K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 99.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 99.03% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 8,956.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 26.76% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 13,809K shares representing 16.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,790K shares, representing an increase of 21.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 65.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 0.13%, an increase of 35.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 856,584K shares.

