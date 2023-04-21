WILSONS Downgrades EML Payments (ASX:EML)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, WILSONS downgraded their outlook for EML Payments (ASX:EML) from Overweight to Underweight .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IPAC - iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF holds 180K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 60.33% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 791K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 60.76% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,547K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 59.02% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

