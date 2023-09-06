News & Insights

US Markets

Wilson tennis racket maker Amer Sports files for US IPO - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

September 06, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details from report in paragraphs 2-3, context and background in paragraphs 4-5

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) that could value the group at as much as $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company is targeting an IPO of more than $1 billion and could end up seeking as much as $3 billion depending on market conditions, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amer Sports plans to list by early next year, Bloomberg's reported. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes against the backdrop of a nascent recovery in the IPO market as several high-profile names including chip designer Arm and grocery delivery firm Instacart charge ahead with their offerings.

Investor appetite has remained subdued for a major part of the last two years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the spike in borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.