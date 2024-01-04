News & Insights

Wilson tennis racket maker Amer Sports files for US IPO

January 04, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The company did not reveal the size and pricing details of its offering.

The Finnish firm's move comes at the heels of a recent rally in the U.S. IPO market as signs of cooling inflation and receding worries of a recession settle investor concerns.

It is looking to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "AS."

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters of the offering.

