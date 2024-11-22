Wilson Asset Management Withdraws from GDG

WAM Research Ltd. (AU:WAX) has released an update.

Wilson Asset Management Group has announced that they have ceased to be a substantial holder in Generation Development Group Limited as of October 7, 2024. This change reflects a shift in voting securities and relevant interests, marking a significant update for stakeholders and investors monitoring the company’s stock activities.

