Wilson Asset Management Withdraws from GDG

November 22, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

WAM Research Ltd. (AU:WAX) has released an update.

Wilson Asset Management Group has announced that they have ceased to be a substantial holder in Generation Development Group Limited as of October 7, 2024. This change reflects a shift in voting securities and relevant interests, marking a significant update for stakeholders and investors monitoring the company’s stock activities.

